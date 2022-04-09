By Trend
The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBAR), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.
The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
Mar. 28
|
1.7
|
Apr. 4
|
1.7
|
Mar. 29
|
1.7
|
Apr. 5
|
1.7
|
Mar. 30
|
1.7
|
Apr. 6
|
1.7
|
Mar. 31
|
1.7
|
Apr. 7
|
1.7
|
Apr. 1
|
1.7
|
Apr. 8
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has decreased by 0.0325 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has reduced by 0.0202 and amounted to 1.8591 manat.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
Mar. 28
|
1.8619
|
Apr. 4
|
1.8782
|
Mar. 29
|
1.8675
|
Apr. 5
|
1.8639
|
Mar. 30
|
1.8887
|
Apr. 6
|
1.8524
|
Mar. 31
|
1.8975
|
Apr. 7
|
1.8555
|
Apr. 1
|
1.8810
|
Apr. 8
|
1.8457
|
Average weekly
|
1.8793
|
Average weekly
|
1.8591
The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has increased by 0.0015 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has risen by 0.0017 manat and amounted to 0.0206 manat per ruble.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
Mar. 28
|
0.0170
|
Apr. 4
|
0.0199
|
Mar. 29
|
0.0177
|
Apr. 5
|
0.0204
|
Mar. 30
|
0.0187
|
Apr. 6
|
0.0203
|
Mar. 31
|
0.0204
|
Apr. 7
|
0.0208
|
Apr. 1
|
0.0208
|
Apr. 8
|
0.0214
|
Average weekly
|
0.0189
|
Average weekly
|
0.0206
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira has dropped by 0.0005 manat. The average AZN/TRY rate remained unchanged.
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
Mar. 28
|
0.1146
|
Apr. 4
|
0.1158
|
Mar. 29
|
0.1147
|
Apr. 5
|
0.1157
|
Mar. 30
|
0.1163
|
Apr. 6
|
0.1155
|
Mar. 31
|
0.1159
|
Apr. 7
|
0.1153
|
Apr. 1
|
0.1159
|
Apr. 8
|
0.1153
|
Average weekly
|
0.1155
|
Average weekly
|
0.1155
