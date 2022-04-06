By Trend

Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) held an auction to place short-term (168 days) notes of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBAR) worth 30 million manat ($17.6 million) on April 6, Trend reports citing the BSE.

According to the CBAR, 11 investors submitted 14 bids during the auction.

The total amount of proposals at nominal prices amounted to 197.5 million manat ($116.1 million).

The average weighted price of bonds equaled 98.2376 manat or $57.78 (3.84 percent) in accordance with the decision of the CBAR.

The volume of the placed notes totaled 30 million manat ($17.6 million) following the results of the auction.

The maturity date of the notes is September 21, 2022.

