By Trend

The total value of the notes of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) in circulation was 810 million manat ($476 million) as of March 30, which is 40 million manat ($23 million) or 4.7 percent less compared to March 28, Trend reports citing the CBA.

The total value of the CBA’s notes in circulation on October 6, 2021, decreased by 100 million manat ($58 million) or by 33.3 percent up to 200 million manat ($117 million).

---

