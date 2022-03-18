By Ayya Lmahamad

The Azerbaijani Azerspace-1 satellite has started broadcasting a number of Turkish TV channels, the Azercosmos OJSC has reported.

Since March 2022, the satellite has been broadcasting such popular Turkish TV channels as TMB, Akilli, Nurs and Euro Trio.

TMB TV mainly broadcasts programs reflecting the music and culture of Turkic-speaking countries. Akilli TV and Nurs TV present more entertaining programs. EuroTrio TV's daily content, broadcast on the European broadcasting stream of Azerspace-1 satellite, consists of English-language programs of Turkey as well as international companies.

Established in 2010, Azercosmos is the only satellite operator in the South Caucasus region and provides high-quality satellite services for telecommunications and geographic intelligence.

Azercosmos along with Azerspace-1, Azerspace-2, and Azersky satellites, facilitates the reception of signals from satellites of other satellite operators and via a fiber-optic network.

Earlier, Azercosmos launched a satellite internet platform Azconnexus, which will provide high-quality satellite internet services in Azerbaijan. The company also sealed cooperation agreements with various organizations such as the View Satellite Network, Media Holding, SatADSL, Globecast, ViewMedia, Space Engineering, TheAngle, Prime African Media Systems, Satelliteherd, etc. One of Turkey's leading news channels TRT World has started broadcasting via the Azerspace-1 satellite. Azercosmos has signed a commercial agreement with a number of Turkish and Kyrgyz channels as well.

