By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan continues to transport agricultural products via the North-South transport corridor.

For the first two months of 2022, Azerbaijan Railways' ADY Express LLC transported 23,378 tons of agricultural products in transit from Iran to Russia in 500 wagons via the North-South transport corridor. Fruits and vegetables, as well as dairy products, made up the majority of the total transported cargoes.

ADY Express transported 74,783 tons of agricultural products from Iran to Russia in 1,468 wagons in 2021. The cargo is loaded into wagons at Iran's Astara cargo terminal before being delivered to Russia via Azerbaijan.

The destination of the most cargo is Moscow. Wagon supply for this type of cargo transportation is also provided by ADY Express LLC.

It should be noted that the total volume of cargo transported by ADY Express LLC in the first two months of 2022 at Iran's Astara cargo terminal, which is part of the North-South International Transport Corridor, is 58,967 tons in 1,369 wagons.

In 2021, the total volume of cargo transported at the Astara cargo terminal amounted to 350,686 tons or 8,112 wagons. Transit cargo accounts for 74 percent or 260,063 tons of cargo.

The project for the transportation of agricultural products along the North-South transport corridor was launched in September 2021 in Moscow at a special meeting between the railways of the two countries.

Cooperation between the railway structures of the two countries, which is an integral part of the 30-year relations between Azerbaijan and Russia, and the project, along with increasing the transit capacity of Azerbaijan, serves to optimize the transportation of cargo with export potential.

--

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz