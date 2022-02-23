By Trend

A memorandum of understanding was signed between the financial associations operating in Azerbaijan and the country's Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the ministry told Trend.

According to the ministry, the document was signed separately with the Association of Banks, the Fintech Association, the Association of Microfinance, the Association of Insurers, and the Association of Stock Market Participants at the initiative of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

The purpose of signing the memorandums is to support projects aimed at creating a high-quality ecological environment in the country.

According to the agreement, the parties will establish closer business relations, restore ecosystems, green up new territories, and coordinate activities for the implementation of projects such as forest restoration activities.

