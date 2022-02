By Trend

Draft amendments to the Labor Code of Azerbaijan have been prepared, Fuad Heydarov, chief of the State Labour Inspectorate Service, said, Trend reports.

According to Heydarov, some people cannot get a new job, because the employment contract at the previous workplace remains active in the system.

The amendments envision entitling the Inspectorate Service to cancel such contracts.

