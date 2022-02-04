By Ayya Lmahamad

Romanian Energy Minister Virgil-Daniel Popescu has said that his country is interested in long-term cooperation with Azerbaijan on natural gas.

He made the remarks during the meeting with Azerbaijani counterpart Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov on February 3 on the sidelines of the 8th Baku-hosted meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the diversification of natural gas supplies and opportunities for bilateral cooperation in this direction.

The Romanian minister added that the interconnectors implemented with his country's participation will contribute to the expansion of the Southern Gas Corridor.

On the same day, Parviz Shahbazov held a meeting with Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister and Infrastructure and Regional Development Minister Andrei Spinu.

Spinu briefed on the current situation with natural gas supplies to the country and highlighted the prospects of cooperation with Azerbaijan in this field.

In turn, Shahbazov noted the Advisory Council's contribution to the supply of natural gas to Europe via the Southern Gas Corridor from a new source and welcomed Moldova's participation in this meeting for the first time.

Speaking about the Southern Gas Corridor, the minister noted that there is potential for exports increase.

"Realizing these opportunities and expanding the Southern Gas Corridor is a process that includes identifying consumers, signing contracts, investing, building interconnectors and providing the necessary support. We are ready to start a dialogue with the interested parties in this direction," he said.

Shahbazov also held a meeting with Hungarian Foreign and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto. The parties discussed the future of natural gas as a sustainable energy source, cooperation with Hungary on the second phase of the Southern Gas Corridor and future strategy.

