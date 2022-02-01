By Ayya Lmahamad

The Azerbaijani parliament has approved a bill establishing a visa-free regime between Azerbaijan and Serbia.

Azerbaijani citizens can now visit Serbia without a visa.

At the plenary session on February 1, the parliament debated a bill on the approval of the "agreement between the governments of Azerbaijan and Serbia on the mutual abolition of visa for holders of ordinary passports."

Following the discussions, the bill was put to a vote and adopted.

To recall, the agreement between Azerbaijan and Serbia on the mutual abolition of visa requirements for holders of general civil passports was signed during a meeting between the two countries' foreign ministers, Jeyhun Bayramov and Nikola Selakovic, on the sidelines of the high-level meeting commemorating the Non-Aligned Movement's 60th anniversary in Belgrade on October 11, 2021.

It should be noted that the visa regime between Azerbaijan and Qatar was also canceled previously. Azerbaijani citizens can visit 72 countries in visa-free or visa-on-arrival regimes. According to the Guide Passport Ranking Index, the Azerbaijani passport is currently ranked 75th.

Azerbaijan and Serbia collaborate in a variety of economic sectors. The Azerbaijan-Serbia Declaration on Strategic Partnership, signed in 2013, and the Joint Action Plan on Strategic Partnership, signed in 2018, laid the ground for the development of relations.

In 2021, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Serbia was $9.2 million.

