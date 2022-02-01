By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan's Agency for Small and Medium Business Development and the Swiss-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce and Industry have discussed the opportunities for bilateral cooperation.

The discussion took place during the online meeting between Agency Board Chairman Orkhan Mammadov and Chamber President Claude Haig on January 31.

During the meeting, the participants were briefed on the agency's and the chamber's activities. They discussed the opportunities for attracting companies from Azerbaijan and Switzerland working in the field of tourism, agriculture, industry, ICT, alternative energy, health, etc.

The parties also discussed the possibilities for organizing joint meetings.

The Swiss-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SACCI) is a resource for Swiss and Azerbaijani companies seeking to establish long-term business ties with each other as well as with foreign companies.

The chamber's mission is to connect, inform, assist and otherwise support companies, business people and professionals of both countries in their efforts to promote and grow their business in various fields of economic and social activities.

Azerbaijan and Switzerland are cooperating in various economic fields. Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on January 21, 1992.

There is mutually beneficial cooperation between Baku and Bern in the non-oil sector. In addition, the meeting of the Commission on Trade and Economic relations between Switzerland and Azerbaijan will be held in Baku in 2022.

The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $457.2 million in 2021, with exports accounting for $272.5 million and imports for $184.7 million.

--

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz