By Trend

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate Jan. 17 1.7 Jan. 24 1.7 Jan. 18 1.7 Jan. 25 1.7 Jan. 19 1.7 Jan. 26 1.7 Jan. 20 1.7 Jan. 27 1.7 Jan. 21 1.7 Jan. 28 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has decreased by 0.0298 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has fallen by 0.0181 and amounted to 1.9146 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate Jan. 17 1.9413 Jan. 24 1.9256 Jan. 18 1.9383 Jan. 25 1.9230 Jan. 19 1.9261 Jan. 26 1.9212 Jan. 20 - Jan. 27 1.9077 Jan. 21 1.9252 Jan. 28 1.8958 Average weekly 1.9327 Average weekly 1.9146

The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has reduced by 0.0001 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has decreased by 0.0005 manat and amounted to 0.0217 manat per ruble.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate Jan. 17 0.0223 Jan. 24 0.0220 Jan. 18 0.0223 Jan. 25 0.0216 Jan. 19 0.0221 Jan. 26 0.0216 Jan. 20 - Jan. 27 0.0214 Jan. 21 0.0221 Jan. 28 0.0219 Average weekly 0.0222 Average weekly 0.0217

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish has not changed, and totaled 0.1248 manat. The average AZN/TRY rate amounted to 0.125. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency has fallen by 0.0001 manat.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate Jan. 17 0.1255 Jan. 24 0.1248 Jan. 18 0.1263 Jan. 25 0.1250 Jan. 19 0.1255 Jan. 26 0.1262 Jan. 20 - Jan. 27 0.1250 Jan. 21 0.1267 Jan. 28 0.1248 Average weekly 0.126 Average weekly 0.125

