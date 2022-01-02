By Trend
The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.
Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
Dec. 20
|
1.7
|
Dec. 27
|
1.7
|
Dec. 21
|
1.7
|
Dec. 28
|
1.7
|
Dec. 22
|
1.7
|
Dec. 29
|
1.7
|
Dec. 23
|
1.7
|
Dec. 30
|
1.7
|
Dec. 24
|
1.7
|
Dec. 31
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
The official rate of the manat against the euro reduced by 0.0024 manat.
The average AZN/EUR rate increased by 0.0042 and amounted to 1.9244 manat.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
Dec. 20
|
1.9269
|
Dec. 27
|
1.9265
|
Dec. 21
|
1.9277
|
Dec. 28
|
1.9217
|
Dec. 22
|
1.9165
|
Dec. 29
|
1.9256
|
Dec. 23
|
1.9177
|
Dec. 30
|
1.9241
|
Dec. 24
|
1.9122
|
Dec. 31
|
1.9241
|
Average weekly
|
1.9202
|
Average weekly
|
1.9244
The official rate of the manat against the ruble reduced by 0.0002 manat.
The average AZN/RUB rate remained at the level of 0.023 manat.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
Dec. 20
|
0.0232
|
Dec. 27
|
0.0229
|
Dec. 21
|
0.0231
|
Dec. 28
|
0.023
|
Dec. 22
|
0.023
|
Dec. 29
|
0.0231
|
Dec. 23
|
0.023
|
Dec. 30
|
0.0231
|
Dec. 24
|
0.0228
|
Dec. 31
|
0.0231
|
Average weekly
|
0.023
|
Average weekly
|
0.023
The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira increased by 0.0219 manat.
The average AZN/TRY rate was 0.1463. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency increased by 0.0158 manat.
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
Dec. 20
|
0.1475
|
Dec. 27
|
0.1329
|
Dec. 21
|
0.1411
|
Dec. 28
|
0.143
|
Dec. 22
|
0.1374
|
Dec. 29
|
0.1461
|
Dec. 23
|
0.1255
|
Dec. 30
|
0.1548
|
Dec. 24
|
0.1014
|
Dec. 31
|
0.1548
|
Average weekly
|
0.1305
|
Average weekly
|
0.1463
---
