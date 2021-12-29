By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and Tajikistan have discussed the expansion of bilateral cooperation.

A videoconference meeting among representatives of Azerbaijan's Agency for Export and Investment Promotion (AZPROMO), the Agency for Small and Medium Business Development (SMBDA) and the Tajik embassy focused on bilateral trade and investment opportunities.

AZPROMO Chairman Yusif Abdullayev, SMBDA Chairman Orkhan Mammadov, Tajik Ambassador Rustam Soliev, Deputy Chairman of the Tajik Committee on Investment and State Property Management Khursheda Kodir, and other participants expressed their views and suggestions.

The participants were briefed on the business and investment climate in Azerbaijan, measures that were taken to develop SMBs, as well as the investment potential of Tajikistan.

It should be noted that the Azerbaijani-Tajik trade turnover amounted to $5.5 million in the first eight months of 2021. Last year, trade volume between the two countries resulted in $5.2 million.

On July 20, Azerbaijan delivered 40,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to Tajikistan, as part of humanitarian aid in the fight against COVID-19.

