The Azerbaijani-Turkish-Georgian business forum kicked off in Baku on December 14.

The forum's opening ceremony is attended by Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov, Georgia's Economy and Sustainable Development Minister Natela Turnava and Turkey's Trade Minister Mehmet Mush.

A memorandum between the chambers of commerce and industry of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia is expected to be signed at the event.

The trilateral cooperation format has a lot of prospects, taking into account the geographical location of the three countries and joint projects implemented.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey are participants in such significant projects as Baku-Tbilisi-Kars, Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum, Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan and the Southern Gas Corridor. The forum is set to further strengthen trilateral cooperation between the countries.

At the same time, the end of the Karabakh War opens up broader prospects for further trilateral cooperation format.

