By Trend

The duties worth about two million manat ($1.2 million) were collected from the Gorus-Gafan border checkpoint, Chairman of the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee, Colonel-General Safar Mehdiyev said, Trend reports.

Mehdiyev said that the corresponding post of the State Customs Committee was created on the Gorus-Gafan road about two months ago.

“The duties charged from light, heavy cars, as well as people at other border checkpoints and the duties charged from foreign cars and citizens who enter the Azerbaijani territory are the same,” the chairman said.

As for the information that the opposite side will take a similar step, the chairman said that this is the Azerbaijani territory.

“If our cars enter the territory of the opposite side, the opposite side will make a corresponding decision,” Mehdiyev said.

