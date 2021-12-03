By Trend

The change to the Tax Code was discussed at the plenary session of the Azerbaijani parliament in the third reading, Trend reports on Dec. 3.

The change envisages exemption of the import and sale of printed materials and books (except for e-books), the list of which is approved by the structure determined by the corresponding executive body, textbooks, rolls or sheets of paper for the production of these items, as well as editorial, publishing and printing activity (excluding advertising services) related to the production of newspapers, magazines and the publication of books, from VAT.

Following the discussions, the change was put to a vote and adopted in the final, third reading.

