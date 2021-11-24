By Trend

Some 537.5 million manat ($316.2 million) will be allocated in 2022 for services, repair, overhaul and other work in the field of education in Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani Finance Minister Samir Sharifov said at the plenary session of the Azerbaijani parliament, Trend reports on Nov. 23.

“Moreover, 397 million manat ($233 million) was allocated to finance higher education upon the state order, 175.3 million manat ($103.1 million) - to finance music schools, 33 million manat ($19 million) – to finance educational institutions for training law enforcement officers, 25 million manat ($14 million) - off-budget expenditures on education, 4 million manat ($2 million) - on the activity of a legal entity of public law in the field of education (Institute of Theology) and 23 million manat ($13 million) - on other work,” Sharifov said.

---

