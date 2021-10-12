By Trend

Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers has made changes to the ‘Commodity Nomenclature of Foreign Economic Activity of Azerbaijan, customs duty rates of the imports and exports,’ Trend reports.

Prime Minister Ali Asadov signed a relevant decree.

According to the document, the rates of export duties on refined and unrefined copper, copper alloys, copper waste and scrap were extended from September 5, 2021 to December 31, 2024.

The export duty rate is set at 10 percent of the customs value, but not less than $300 per ton.



