The Azerbaijani-Ukrainian international road transport's current situation has been the focal point at a Kyiv-based regular meeting of the joint commission of the two countries.

At the meeting, the parties discussed the problems faced by road carriers in freight and passenger transport and the exchange of statistical data. Moreover, they focused on the ways to solve the problems in question and provide cargo carriers from both countries with permit forms.

The parties also exchanged views on prospects for transport development and other issues of mutual interest. Subsequently, they signed a corresponding protocol.

The Azerbaijani delegation at the meeting was led by State Road Transport Service Head Habib Hasanov and the Ukrainian delegation by the Infrastructure Ministry’s Road Transport and Security Department Head Kateryna Onishchenko.

Azerbaijan and Ukraine cooperate in many different spheres of the economy.

On June 24, Baku and Kyiv signed an agreement on the establishment of the Ukrainian-Azerbaijani Business Council. The council aims to further expand economic and investment ties between Azerbaijan and Ukraine, as well as cooperation between the two countries’ businessmen. It includes over 70 businessmen and civil servants working in various sectors of the economy.

Ukraine was Azerbaijan's second-largest trade partner among the CIS countries with a trade turnover amounting to $771.5 million in 2020. Of the total turnover, export from Azerbaijan to Ukraine amounted to $353 million, while imports from Ukraine amounted to $418.4 million. In addition, the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $605.7 million during the period of January-August 2021.

Additionally, Ukraine was among the countries to voice support to Azerbaijan over its just position and its territorial integrity during the 44-day Second Karabakh War. Ukrainian companies expressed their interest in reconstructing Azerbaijan’s liberated territories.

