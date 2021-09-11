By Trend

Azerbaijan and Iran carry out rail, road and sea trade through Astara - the most important border crossing point between the two countries, Spokesman for the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) Rouhollah Latifi told Trend.

Commenting on the transit through the North-South transport corridor, Latifi said that launched, thanks to a $65-million investment by Azerbaijan, Astara railway line is important for transporting goods to Azerbaijan, Russia and other countries.

The spokesman noted that a special economic zone has been established in the Astara port of Iran, and goods are currently being transported through this zone.

"The neighboring Azerbaijan is of special importance to Iran due to its geographical position. The goods are transported to Russia, the Black Sea countries and Georgia through Azerbaijan. For this purpose, Iran has implemented "eTIR Project" with Azerbaijan. In this regard, after Turkey, Azerbaijan is the second country where Iran is implementing the eTIR Project," he said.

The official emphasized that even during the most difficult period of the coronavirus pandemic, all border customs checkpoints of Iran and Azerbaijan were functioning.

"With the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, Iran's land border checkpoints with neighboring countries have been closed. However, the Astara border checkpoint was never closed and trade between Iran and Azerbaijan continued. Iran's Bilasuvar border checkpoint with Azerbaijan has been operating normally for several months. During the coronavirus pandemic, products were being transported through this checkpoint for some time," he explained.

At present, the situation is normal, Iranian trucks transport goods to Azerbaijan and through Azerbaijan to other countries, following the health protocols.

As reported, Iran's trade turnover with Azerbaijan amounted to about 137,000 tons worth $58.8 million during the first two months of the current Iranian year (from March 21 through May 21, 2021).

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz