By Trend

In parallel with the construction of the 'Victory Road' [to Shusha] with a length of 101 km, the roads of Ahmedbeyli-Fuzuli-Shusha with a length of 81.6 km, Toganaly-Kalbajar-Istisu (80.7 km), Kalbajar-Lachin (72.3 km), Ahmadbayli, Horadiz, Minjivan-Aghband (123.8 km), Trend reports citing the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads.

According to the information, the construction of the Talish-Tapgaragoyunlu-Gashalty (22 km), Khudafarin-Gubadly-Lachin (83 km), Shukurbayli-Jabrayil-Hadrut (43 km), Fuzuli-Hadrut (13 km) and Barda-Aghdam (45 km).

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz