By Vugar Khalilov

The President of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), Jahangir Asgarov and Ambassador of Israel to Azerbaijan George Deek have discussed the cooperation in civil aviation between Azerbaijan and Israel in Baku, local media reported on August 25.

Asgarov said that AZAL will resume the flights between the two countries after the opening of the air borders, which have been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The flights will be operated twice a week - on Thursdays and Saturdays.

In turn, Deek said that Israeli airlines - “ISR Air” and “Arkia Airlines” were also willing to organize flights to Azerbaijan in upcoming autumn.

The sides stated that with the normalisation of epidemiological situation both of the countries would increase mutual passenger traffic and cargo transportation through air.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan and Israel have been expanding bilateral cooperation over the years. Earlier it was reported that Azerbaijan will open trade and tourist offices in Israel in the near future.

The volume of bilateral trade reached $287.8 million in the first five months of 2021, with an export accounting for $277.6 million and import for $10.2 million. In addition, Azerbaijan is currently the largest supplier of energy to Israel. Oil and oil products are delivered to Israel through the Turkish port of Ceyhan via the Baku- Tbilisi- Ceyhan pipeline.

