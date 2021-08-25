By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan and Russia are interested in launching a new joint venture, the Trade Representative of Russia in Azerbaijan reported on August 24.

The Trade Representative of Russia in Azerbaijan Ruslan Mirsayapov and the Trade Representative of Azerbaijan in Russia Ruslan Aliyev discussed the issue during a meeting with the delegation of the Kuban Cardboard Factory in Baku, on August 24.

The sides noted that the establishment of joint ventures for the processing of agricultural products, the utilization of secondary raw materials - paper and cardboard, and the import of high-quality canned products from Azerbaijan are considered as new areas of cooperation between the Kuban Company and Azerbaijan.

The founder of the company, Mikhail Khomenkov expressed his willingness to expand the sales of high-quality products, namely corrugated packaging to Azerbaijan, since the Azerbaijani agro-industrial holdings are the main consumers of Krasnodar factory.

Furthermore, the heads of trade missions discussed the terms of cooperation proposed by the Russian side and decided to support new mutually beneficial projects aimed at strengthening cooperation between Russian and Azerbaijani producers.

