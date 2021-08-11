By Trend

The State Committee on Property Issues under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy held a new auction for privatization of state property facilities, Trend reports on Aug.11 referring to the committee.

According to the committee, during the auction seven vehicles, for which eight requests were registered, have been privatized.

The committee said that interested participants can visit the website for the provision of property services of the Committee on Property Issues of Azerbaijan on the day of the auction, as well as observe it without registration online.

All those wishing to partake in the auction on the official website of the committee (emlak.gov.az) or on the privatization portal (privatization.az) must, after registering, pay a deposit of 10 percent of the initial auction price of the object, thereby obtaining the status of the customer.

On the day of the auction, bidding can be joined by selecting the section ‘Electronic auction’ on the e-services portal (e-emdk.gov.az).

