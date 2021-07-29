By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan opened its first Trade and Tourism Representative Office in Israel on July 29.

The opening ceremony was attended by Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov and Israel's Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov.

"Azerbaijan now has its first official home in Israel! Today is an important day in the history of our relations. Minister Mikayil Jabbarov and Minister Yoel Razvozov cut the ribbon together, to open Trade Representation Office of Azerbaijan in Israel," Israeli Embassy in Azerbaijan wrote on its official Twitter page.

Razvozov emphasized that this commercial and tourist office will serve to develop economic cooperation and help Israelis who wish to launch more business in Azerbaijan and vice versa.

Jabbarov underlined that the establishment of Azerbaijan's Trade and Tourism Representative Office in Israel is an important platform for promoting business dialogue, expanding partnership and business contacts.

"Effective use of these mechanisms will create new opportunities for strengthening mutual cooperation," the minister wrote on his official Twitter page.

Furthermore, Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan George Deek noted that the opening of Azerbaijan's Trade Representation Office in Israel will create opportunities for bilateral relations to become stronger and more diverse.

Azerbaijan and Israel have been expanding bilateral cooperation over the years.

Israel was among the first countries to voice support to Azerbaijan over its just position and its territorial integrity during the 44-day Second Karabakh War. In January, Azerbaijan expressed its willingness to involve Israel in the restoration of the country’s newly-liberated territories. Thus, Israel will build a buffalo farm in Azerbaijan’s liberated Zangilan region.

The volume of bilateral trade reached $337.2 million in the first half of 2021. In addition, the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $465.7 million in 2020. Azerbaijani oil makes up a significant share of Israel’s oil imports with the country providing for Israel’s energy security.

--

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz