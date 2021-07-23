By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and Russia have signed a memorandum of cooperation in automobile industry.

The document was signed by KAMAZ PTC Director General Sergei Kogogin and Ganja Automobile Plant Supervisory Board Chairman Khanlar Fatiyev during the “The business mission of Russian companies under the auspices of Roseksimbank JSC” event held in Baku on July 23.

The memorandum is aimed at expanding the activity of KAMAZ PTC on the platform of the Ganja Automotive Plant.

Speaking at the event, Kogogin said that the company is ready to invest in the construction and service centers of Azerbaijan. He added that to date, there are 60,000 KAMAZ trucks in Azerbaijan.

"Our mission in Azerbaijan is aimed at maintenance and delivery of new vehicles. We have established work with the automobile plant in Ganja. We supply KAMAZ trucks to Azerbaijan for agriculture, construction and a number of other directions," Kogogin said.

He also stated that the plant produces new premium KAMAZ vehicles, which have already started to be supplied abroad, including Azerbaijan.

"We are ready to invest in construction and service centers in Azerbaijan together with our partners. We also plan to transfer a new license to the Ganja automobile plant to produce a new line of KAMAZ," he added.

Additionally, during the event, Modern Automobile Technologies Director Alexey Slavin noted that it is planned to expand the production of GAZ vehicles in Azerbaijan, and begin the production of buses.

“Now Azerbaijan has launched the production of seven GAZ models, and in the future, we plan to expand our production portfolio and start producing buses on the Azermash platform,” he said.

He added that in August this year, it is planned to present environmentally friendly buses, which will also be offered to Azerbaijan.

