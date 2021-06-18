By Trend

Citizens of Astara and Yardimli have contributed time and money to improve community infrastructure by paving community roads and improving local water supply through irrigation initiatives.

These projects were implemented through the Socio-Economic Development Activity (SEDA), funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

In Astara’s Fatalioba and Pensar villages, a newly renovated 1.85 kilometer road will improve living conditions for more than 6,100 people living in these two communities. Community members will have better communications with other villages, the rayon center, and more opportunities to benefit from health, education, business and other services and will be able to deliver agricultural goods to rayon markets on time. The improved road will have a positive economic, social, and environmental impact for community members, especially children and the elderly.

In Yardimli’s Nisagala village, a newly constructed water line will improve land irrigation opportunities for over 1200 people in the community. Community members will be able to increase the production and quality of their agricultural products, increase usage of fertile land, and increase local revenue from agricultural activities. The project will contribute to improved living standards for community members and will have a positive impact on the community’s overall development.

These projects are part of a collaboration between USAID, the Azerbaijani government, and local communities to support citizen-led efforts to improve rural livelihoods. USAID’s SEDA is implemented by the East-West Management Institute with support from the Ministry of Economy. Since 2011, SEDA communities have implemented 171 projects including activities supporting local economies, medical facilities, rural roads, water and irrigation systems, and renovations of local schools-- benefiting nearly 377,200 people in 149 towns and villages.

---

