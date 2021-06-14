By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and Turkey have discussed expanding cooperation in the areas of food security, plant and animal health.

During the meeting held between Azerbaijan’s Food Safety Agency Goshgar Tahmazli and Turkey’s Agriculture and Forestry Deputy Minister Fatih Metin in Baku last week, the sides discussed the establishment of a disease-free zone for animal health, animal identification and registration, mutual recognition and exchange of electronic phytosanitary certificates.

High on the agenda of the meeting was the organization of trainings based on Turkey’s experience in plant health and opportunities for education for people in the field of food, animal and plant health was discussed.

Moreover, the sides exchanged views on a draft agreement on cooperation in food security, veterinary medicine, plant protection and quarantine, which are expected to be signed between the two countries in the future.

The Turkish side stressed the importance of developing cooperation between the two countries in the field of animal health, plant protection and quarantine and food security.

Azerbaijan and Turkey cooperate in various fields of economy. Eleven agreements were signed between the two countries within the Azerbaijani-Turkish business forum held in Ankara on February 18. The agreements envisage the development of Azerbaijani-Turkish cooperation in the economic, trade, and other spheres. Moreover, Turkey was one of the first countries that expressed its interest and readiness to participate in the restoration of Azerbaijan’s liberated territories. Additionally, earlier this month Azerbaijan and Turkey have signed a memorandum of understanding in the areas of strengthening international legal cooperation.

In the first four months of the year, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Turkey amounted to $1.5 billion. Of the total turnover, export amounted to $1 billion, while import was $537.5 million. The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $4.1 billion in 2020.

