The volume of Azerbaijan’s foreign trade turnover amounted to $9.5 billion in January-April 2021, the State Statistics Committee has reported.

Out of the total turnover, export amounted to $6 billion or 63 percent, while import amounted to $3.5 billion or 37 percent.

Overall, the country's foreign trade turnover resulted in a surplus of $2.4 billion.

Compared to the corresponding period in 2020, the country's foreign trade turnover increased by 16.5 percent in actual prices and decreased by 12.4 percent in real terms.

Moreover, legal entities and individual entrepreneurs in the country carried out trade operations with partners in 164 countries. Goods were exported to 96 countries and imported from 152 countries.

Furthermore, during the reported period, exports of non-oil and gas products increased by 27 percent in an actual term, and by 10.7 percent in real terms, compared to the same months of 2020, and amounted to $697 million.

The top five countries importing Azerbaijani products were Italy with 37.5 percent of exports, Turkey with 16.6 percent, India with 5.5 percent, Spain with 5.3 percent, and Georgia with 4.9 percent. Russia accounted for 3.1 percent of Azerbaijan's total export volume.

In terms of non-oil and gas products export, the most export volume accounts for Turkey with 31 percent, Russia with 27 percent, Switzerland with 9.8 percent, Georgia with 7.7 percent, and the US with 3.3 percent. Italy’s share in non-oil and gas products export amounted to 1 percent.

Azerbaijan's top importers are Russia with 18.2 percent, Turkey with 15.2 percent, China with 12.3 percent, Germany with 6.9 percent, and the United States with 4.3 percent. Italy accounts for 3.5 percent of the total value of imported goods.

