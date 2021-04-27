By Trend

The prices of precious metals, except for gold, increased in Azerbaijan on Apr.27 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold lowered by 0.204 manat or 12 cents (0.01 percent) and made up 3,027.5555 manat or $1,780.91 per ounce.

The price of silver grew by 0.2521 manat or 15 cents (0.57 percent) and amounted to 44.4884 manat ($26.17).

The price of platinum went up by 14.5095 manat or $8.53 (0.69 percent) and equaled to 2,118.574 manat ($1,246.22).

The price of palladium grew by 98.3875 manat or $57.87 (2.02 percent) and stood at 4,975.9425 manat ($2,927.02).

In monthly terms, the price of gold grew by 80.699 manat or $47.47 (2.7 percent) per ounce, silver rose by 0.1895 manat or 11 cents (0.4 percent) per ounce, platinum rose by 64.209 manat or $37.77 per ounce (3.1 percent), while palladium increased by 427.0995 manat or $251.23 (9.4 percent).

On an annualized basis, the price of gold rose by 100.9035 manat or $59.35 (3.4 percent), silver grew by 18.4729 manat or $10.87 (71 percent), platinum spiked by 806.8625 manat or $474.62 (61.5 percent), and palladium surged by 1,462.4675 manat or $860.27 (41.6 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) Apr.27, 2021 3,027.5555 44.4884 2,118.574 4,975.9425 Apr.26, 2021 3,027.7595 44.2363 2,104.0645 4,877.555 Mar.27, 2021 2,946.8565 44.2989 2,054.365 4,548.843 Apr.27, 2020 2,926.652 26.0155 1,311.7115 3,513.475 Change in a day in man. -0.204 0.2521 14.5095 98.3875 in % -0.01 0.57 0.69 2.02 Change in a month in man. 80.699 0.1895 64.209 427.0995 in % 2.7 0.4 3.1 9.4 Change in a year in man. 100.9035 18.4729 806.8625 1,462.4675 in % 3.4 71 61.5 41.6

