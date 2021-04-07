By Trend

The innovation presented by the ‘Trade Statistics Portal’ is to inform the interested parties about the commodity nomenclature within Azerbaijan's foreign economic activity, as well as the rates of import and export customs duties in a more modern format, the head of the secretariat of the State Customs Committee (SCC) Anar Suleymanov said.

Suleymanov made the remark at an event dedicated to SCC’s project on ‘Trade Statistics Portal’, Trend reports on Apr.7.

According to him, through the portal, the SCC publicly presents the documents required for the registration of goods during import or export, related to entrepreneurial activity.

He noted that the committee also plans to expand the directions presented on the portal in the future.

During the event, an employee of the State Customs Committee, Eldar Abbasov, pointed out that the experience of many developed countries was studied and used to create the ‘Portal of Trade Statistics’.

"The SCC publishes statistical data on a monthly basis, but in many Western countries, this information is presented visually. Now it has become possible in Azerbaijan," added Abbasov.

---

