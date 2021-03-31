By Trend

With the approaching summer season, there is a high probability that prices for country houses in Baku will rise, Director of the Azerbaijani MBA Group consulting company, real estate expert Nusrat Ibrahimov, told Trend.

According to Ibrahimov, every year as the summer season approaches, prices for country houses are growing.

“This year as well, the prices for country houses are also expected to grow.

“There will also be an increase in prices for renting country houses. This is due to the fact that in summer people are more likely to rest in country houses, and therefore the demand for cottages is significantly increasing,” Ibrahimov said.

