Pakistan’s Frontier Works Organization (FWO) wants to use AzerGold’s best practices in the mining industry, especially in gold mining, AzerGold's press service reproted on February 1.

During the meeting held with AzerGold’s Chairman Zakir Ibrahimov, FWO’s Director General Major General Kamal Azfar proposed to organize training with the participation of specialists from AzerGold.

FWO specializes in civil and military infrastructure, communications projects and mining in Pakistan.

Ibrahimov emphasized the importance of sharing experience in the mining industry, noting that AzerGold has sufficient experience in organizing training sessions at the international level, and is always ready to support the friendly and brotherly Pakistan.

During the meeting it was noted that friendly and fraternal ties between the two countries are at a high level and underlined that great opportunities exist for cooperation in the economic sphere, especially in the mining sector.

Ibrahimov briefed the participants on the achievements of AzerGold in exploration, production and other spheres, launching of new deposits, work done to increase economic efficiency in the mining sector and successful experience of cooperation with foreign companies.

It was noted that AzerGold, which started production from only one field, was actively preparing several deposits of non-ferrous metals, and at the end of last year, it managed to put into operation another gold field Aghyokhush-1. In addition, practical steps were taken on the basis of the existing Chovdar ore processing site to create an integrated processing site, which will create conditions for centralized processing of ores at a single production site, extracted from several deposits (gold deposits Agyokhush-2, Agyokhush-3, Mereh, Tulallar and Narchala), which are considered inefficient for independent operation.

The creation of this field laid the foundation for the phased exploitation of these fields without the construction of a new processing plant and related infrastructure, with an increase in the efficiency factor.

Moreover, Ibrahimov stated that according to the approved plan, six more gold deposits, including one polymetallic deposit and four copper deposits, including the sulfide stage of the Chovdar gold deposit, will be put into operation in 2021-2027.

Additionally, he emphasized that the liberation of Karabakh has opened new prospects for cooperation in the mining sector of the region.

The parties exchanged views on joint activities, discussed next steps and agreed to develop a training plan for the experience exchanged in the near future.

“AzerGold” CJSC is a national mining company, which was established on February 11, 2016, according to the presidential decree.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Pakistan amounted to $13.2 million in 2020, with export amounting to $1.6 million and import to $11.6 million. In January 2021, trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $1.1 million.

