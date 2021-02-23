By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan increased potato exports by 31.7 percent in 2020, local media has reported.

The country exported 81,388 tons of potatoes worth $33.7 million, with Russia accounting for 85.1 percent of total exports. Russia imported 69,287 tons of potatoes worth $30.8 million from Azerbaijan in 2020. It should be noted that Azerbaijan’s potato was 61,785 tons worth $26.8 million in 2019.

At the same time, Azerbaijan increased import of potatoes by 20 percent. In 2020, Azerbaijan imported 182,653 tons of potatoes worth $49.5 million. Russia and Iran were the main suppliers of potatoes to Azerbaijan, accounting for 36,036 and 97,775 tons of potatoes, respectively.

Moreover, Azerbaijan exported 187,539 tons of tomatoes worth $201.4 million, which is by 7.4 more in quantitative terms, compared to 2019.

The main importer of Azerbaijani tomatoes in the reported period was Russia, accounting for 179,884 tons worth $197.4 million. It should be noted that Azerbaijan exported 174,548 tons of tomatoes worth $189.2 million in 2019.

Azerbaijan’s Export and Investment Foundation (AZPROMO) Yusif Abdullayev has said that the country plans to diversify the geography of exports and bring the volume of tomato exports to the Persian Gulf and European countries to $50 million per year in 2021-2025.

It should be noted that last year, Azerbaijan exported 125,771 tons of fresh persimmons worth $91.5 million, which is by 13.9 percent less in quantitative terms, compared to 2019. Russia accounted for 81.6 percent or 102,669 tons (worth $85.2 million) of total persimmon exports from Azerbaijan. In addition, Azerbaijan exported 146,075 tons of persimmons worth $104.6 million in 2019.

The volume of Azerbaijan’s exports amounted to $13.7 billion, including $1.9 billion in the non-oil sector in 2020. In the list of non-oil exports last year, gold ranks first with $205.6 million, followed by tomatoes with $201.4 million and cotton with $131.9 million. Meanwhile, exports of fruits and vegetables amounted to $607.7 million.

