By Trend

Sale of gold and silver in bars, coins or pellets may be exempt from taxes in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

In this regard, it is proposed to amend the Tax Code.

Moreover, platinum, gold, jewelry and other products made from them, as well as processed, sorted, framed and tempered diamonds imported to Azerbaijan, could also be exempt from taxes from January 1, 2021 for a period of three years.

