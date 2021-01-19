By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan's State Oil Company (SOCAR) has opened a new petrol station in Romania, bringing the number of such stations in this country to 61, the company reported on its official Facebook page.

SOCAR continues to expand its filling station network in Romania. Currently, the company owns 61 petrol station across 24 regions of Romania.

Those filling stations can be used by drivers of both electric and gas vehicles.

It should be noted that electric vehicles were supplied with electricity for the first time in Romania at SOCAR stations.

SOCAR operates in Romania through SOCAR Petroleum SA, established in 2011, and owns SOCAR- branded petrol stations in 24 regions of Romania.

---

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz