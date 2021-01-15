By Trend

A record number of tank wagons were flushed at the Bilajary washing and steaming station, which is strategically important for the transportation of oil and oil products in 2020, ADY Express LLC, a subsidiary of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, told Trend.

According to ADY Express, uninterrupted and safe transportation of oil and petrochemical products by rail was ensured.

In 2020, a total of 10,917 tanks were flushed at the Balajar Washing and Steaming Station, which is 87 percent more compared to 2019.

In 2019, this figure was at the level of 5,818 tanks, which averaged 450-550 wagons per month, and in 2020 - 850-950 wagons per month. The highest rate was recorded in September 2020. In December 2020, 1,417 tanks, washed with steam, were prepared for operation,” the company’s press service added.

An increase in the number of washed cars became possible thanks to modern technologies introduced as a result of the reconstruction work, which led to the complete automation of all processes at the station.

"ADY Express have organized a special operating mode here for the efficient operation of the station during the coronavirus pandemic. The station has a shift work schedule, disinfection is regularly carried out, which contributes to the safe transportation of oil and oil products by the railways of Azerbaijan," said the message.

