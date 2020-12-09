By Trend

The economy of Azerbaijan is gradually starting to emerge from the post-war period with the greatest stability, Elman Rustamov, Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Trend reports.

Rustamov delivered the speech at a meeting of the Azerbaijani Parliament’s Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship.

According to the CBA chairman, the Azerbaijani financial market faces great tasks and the implementation of this work, as well as investment programs in the territories liberated from the Armenian occupation will give impetus to the economy and further increase the country's economic potential.

“Changes in world markets cannot be passed on by the Azerbaijani economy and therefore extensive work has been put before the financial infrastructure. Azerbaijan is more prepared for external shocks,” said Rustamov.

The CBA chairman also emphasized that, despite the events associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and the Karabakh War of Azerbaijan for the liberation from the occupation of its lands, the financial sector will end 2020 with good performance.

