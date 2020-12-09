By Trend
The prices of precious metals, excluding platinum, decreased in Azerbaijan on Dec. 9 compared to the previous price, Trend reports on Dec. 9 referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
The price of gold decreased by 16.7025 manat or $9.825 (0.53 percent) and amounted to 3,161.405 manat or $1,859.65 per ounce.
The price of silver decreased by 0.6042 manat or 35 cents (1.44 percent) and amounted to 41.3708 manat ($24.33).
The price of platinum increased by 8.058 manat or $4.74 (0.46 percent) and amounted to 1,752.836 manat ($1.03).
The price of palladium decreased by 42.84 manat or $25.2 (1.08 percent) and amounted to 3,935.891 manat ($2,315.23).
In monthly terms, the price of gold decreased by 131.036 manat or $77.08 (4 percent) per ounce, platinum increased by 236.232 manat or $138.96 (15.6 percent) per ounce, silver decreased by 1.3762 manat or 80 cents (3.2 percent) per ounce, palladium increased by 141.746 manat or $83.38 (3.5 percent).
On an annualized basis, the price of gold increased by 678.5805 manat or $399.165 (27.3 percent), silver grew by 13.1822 manat or $7.754 (46.8 percent), palladium rose by 744.6 manat or $438 (23.3 percent) and platinum increased by 234.566 manat or $137.98 (15.4 percent).
|
Date:
|
Gold
(XAU)
|
Silver
(XAG)
|
Platinum
(XPT)
|
Palladium
(XPD)
|
Dec. 9, 2020
|
3,161.405
|
41.3708
|
1,752.836
|
3,935.891
|
Dec. 8, 2020
|
3,178.1075
|
41.975
|
1,744.778
|
3,978.731
|
Nov. 9, 2020
|
3,292.441
|
42.747
|
1,516.604
|
4,077.637
|
Dec. 9, 2019
|
2,482.8245
|
28.1886
|
1,518.27
|
3,191.291
|
Change in a day:
|
in man.
|
-16.7025
|
-0.6042
|
8.058
|
-42.84
|
in %
|
-0.53
|
-1.44
|
0.46
|
-1.08
|
Change in a month
|
in man.
|
-131.036
|
-1.3762
|
236.232
|
141.746
|
in %
|
-4
|
-3.2
|
15.6
|
-3.5
|
Change in a year
|
in man.
|
678.5805
|
13.1822
|
234.566
|
744.6
|
in %
|
27.3
|
46.8
|
15.4
|
23.3
--
