By Trend

The prices of precious metals, excluding platinum, decreased in Azerbaijan on Dec. 9 compared to the previous price, Trend reports on Dec. 9 referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 16.7025 manat or $9.825 (0.53 percent) and amounted to 3,161.405 manat or $1,859.65 per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.6042 manat or 35 cents (1.44 percent) and amounted to 41.3708 manat ($24.33).

The price of platinum increased by 8.058 manat or $4.74 (0.46 percent) and amounted to 1,752.836 manat ($1.03).

The price of palladium decreased by 42.84 manat or $25.2 (1.08 percent) and amounted to 3,935.891 manat ($2,315.23).

In monthly terms, the price of gold decreased by 131.036 manat or $77.08 (4 percent) per ounce, platinum increased by 236.232 manat or $138.96 (15.6 percent) per ounce, silver decreased by 1.3762 manat or 80 cents (3.2 percent) per ounce, palladium increased by 141.746 manat or $83.38 (3.5 percent).

On an annualized basis, the price of gold increased by 678.5805 manat or $399.165 (27.3 percent), silver grew by 13.1822 manat or $7.754 (46.8 percent), palladium rose by 744.6 manat or $438 (23.3 percent) and platinum increased by 234.566 manat or $137.98 (15.4 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) Dec. 9, 2020 3,161.405 41.3708 1,752.836 3,935.891 Dec. 8, 2020 3,178.1075 41.975 1,744.778 3,978.731 Nov. 9, 2020 3,292.441 42.747 1,516.604 4,077.637 Dec. 9, 2019 2,482.8245 28.1886 1,518.27 3,191.291 Change in a day: in man. -16.7025 -0.6042 8.058 -42.84 in % -0.53 -1.44 0.46 -1.08 Change in a month in man. -131.036 -1.3762 236.232 141.746 in % -4 -3.2 15.6 -3.5 Change in a year in man. 678.5805 13.1822 234.566 744.6 in % 27.3 46.8 15.4 23.3

