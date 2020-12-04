By Ayya Lmahamad

Potential export and investment projects between Azerbaijan and Pakistan were discussed during the meeting between the acting head of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation Yusif Abdullayev and Pakistan Ambassador to Azerbaijan Bilal Hayee on December 3.

During the meeting, the parties discussed attraction of foreign investors to the liberated territories.

Abdullayev briefed the ambassador on the activities of the organization, development of the non-oil sector in the country. In addition, he noted continuous improvement of the business environment, expansion of exports, promotion of “Made in Azerbaijan” bran and foreign investments.

Additionally, he emphasized the unconditional support of Pakistan to the legitimate position of Azerbaijan in the Second Karabakh War.

In turn, the ambassador congratulated Azerbaijani army on the liberation of its occupied territories and restoration of the territorial integrity of the country. In addition, he underlined that Pakistan attaches special importance to the development of relations with Azerbaijan and shared his vies on the expansion of economic cooperation.

It should be noted that trade between Azerbaijan and Pakistan amounted to $10 million during the period of January-October 2020. Out of the total turnover, export amounted to $694,940, while import to $9.3 million.

