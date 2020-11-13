By Trend

Bakı Polimer Istehsalat LLC was included in the number of residents of the High Technologies Park under the Azerbaijani National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), Trend reports.

The company has been one of the leading companies in the wholesale and retail of packaging products in Azerbaijan for over five years. The main goal of its activity is to bring high-quality local products to the market. The company produces various types of stretch films.

The High Technologies Park is a territory provided with the necessary infrastructure, material and technical base and governing bodies for the preparation of innovative products and high technologies, for carrying out experimental and design developments and scientific research with the aim of improving them and applying them in industry and in other areas (commercialization).

The main activity direction of the high-tech park is to ensure the provision of services for the creation of external and internal infrastructure and the implementation of the necessary measures for effective entrepreneurial activity on its territory.

The High Technologies Park of ANAS was established by the decree of President Ilham Aliyev dated November 8, 2016. The purpose of its creating is to increase state support in such areas as sustainable development of the economy and increasing its competitiveness, expanding the areas of modern scientific and technological innovations and high technologies, conducting scientific research, creating modern complexes for the development of new technologies.

--