By Trend

A single online platform for the Small and Medium Business Development Centers (SMEs) has been launched - www.kobim.az, Trend reports citing Azerbaijan’s Small and Medium Business Development Agency.

The site will inform SMEs about the support and services needed to improve their skills and knowledge.

The site provides information about SME Development Centers in various cities and districts of the country, about trainings, consultations, and other services for entrepreneurs, as well as professional instructors-experts.

The site also contains information about free trainings organized at the SME Development Centers in the cities of Baku, Sumgayit, Khachmaz, and Yevlakh.

In the coming days, an opportunity for online trainings will be created on the site for SME facilities, video materials of trainings will be posted.

