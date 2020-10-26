By Ayya Lmahamad

Importance of expanding relations between Azerbaijan and Latvia, role of mutual official visits and meetings in the development of cooperation were discussed during the meeting of Azerbaijan Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov and Latvian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Dainis Garančs.

It was noted during the meeting that the two countries effectively cooperate in a number of economic areas, and new mechanism are being introduced to expand cooperation in this sphere.

Azerbaijan Trade Representation Office and Azerbaijan Trade House is operating in Riga. Numerous business forums and meetings have been held between two countries and an export mission to Riga has been organized. Azerbaijan is also successfully cooperating with Latvia within the Twinning project of the European Union.

Noting the activity of Azerbaijan Investment Holding, Minister Jabbarov stressed the importance of increasing mutual investments with Latvia in the post-pandemic period, and the possibility of cooperation in the field of transport, agriculture, public-private partnership, pharmaceuticals, tourism and digital economy.

Moreover, it was noted that both Azerbaijan and Latvia play an important role in the transit of goods between Europe and Asia. The presence of developed transport infrastructure in both countries promises good prospects for expanding cooperation in this sphere.

Likewise, the minister informed the ambassador about Armenia’s aggressive policy towards Azerbaijan and another Armenian provocation started on September 27, terrorist and war crimes committed in the form of missile attacks on civilians and civilian objects, attempts to damage pipelines, which plays and important role in energy security of Europe. He emphasized that Azerbaijan has successfully carried out counter-offensive operations on its territory to ensure security of its citizens and liberate its lands from occupation within the framework of international law.

In turn, ambassador noted that Latvia attaches great importance to the development of relations with Azerbaijan. In addition, he shared his views on the expansion of economic relations, stressing Latvia’s interest in cooperation in restoring the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

Issues related to the development of trade and economic cooperation and other issues were also discussed at the meeting.

It should be noted that the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Latvia amounted to $8.9 million during the period of January-September 2020. Of this, export of Azerbaijan's goods to Latvia amounted to $306,530, while import to Azerbaijan from Latvia amounted to $8.6 million.

