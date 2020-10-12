By Ayya Lmahamad

The German-Azerbaijani program for professional development of managers in the business fields of Azerbaijan, coordinated by the Agency for Small and Medium-sized Business Development Agency of Azerbaijan (SMEDA) and the German Agency for International Cooperation, continues to cooperate in online format amid COVID-19

As part of the program, a virtual training course was held from August 17 to October 8. The training was attended by entrepreneurs and managers from Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

On October 8, during the online conference devoted to the results of professional development, Advisor to the Chairman of the Board of Agency for Small and Medium-sized Business Development Agency Zaur Gardashov noted the importance of the joint Azerbaijani-German program for partner countries.

Addressing the meeting, he briefed the participants about military provocations committed by the Armenia against Azerbaijan. It was noted that since September 27, Armenia has once again started military provocations against Azerbaijan, with the main goal of attacking civilian population and facilities. Gardashov stated that counter-attack operation carried out within the framework of international humanitarian law is carried out in the territory of Azerbaijan in order to ensure security of its citizens.

Furthermore, during the online conference, representatives of Germany’s Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs, German Agency for International Cooperation, and the Karl Dussberg training center located in Cologne (Germany) spoke about the results of the advanced training course. In addition, participants of the program made presentations about the trainings held during the course, meeting with German companies and established business relations.

It should be noted that in accordance with the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Azerbaijan Ministry of Economy and the Federal Ministry of Economy and Energy of Germany, entrepreneurs and managers working in various sectors of the economy participate in free training courses in Germany under the German-Azerbaijani joint program, where they gain international experience and establish business relations. To date, 450 Azerbaijani entrepreneurs and managers have been trained in Germany under the program.

Earlier, Azeraluminium LLC, a subsidiary of Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation OJSC and German Achenbach Buschhütten company signed a preliminary agreement on further expansion of aluminum production in Azerbaijan. The agreement envisages further expansion of aluminum production in the country, diversification of opportunities for sales of its products and application of the latest technologies in production. As a result of cooperation between two companies, it will be possible to produce aluminum products based on the latest technologies, which in turn, will increase the range of sales. Moreover, it will be possible to increase production by 50,000 tons in addition to the original volume of aluminum production, and to achieve higher quality products at the level of world quality standards.

Azerbaijan and Germany foreign trade operations amounted to $502.5 million during the period of January-August in 2020. Of total trade turnover, export amounted to $147.9 million, while import to $354.5 million.



