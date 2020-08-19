From now on users may join the digital services of the mobile operator more conviniently.

"Kabinetim", the unique mobile app in the modern telecom market launched by Azercell, offers more opportunities for the convenience of subscribers. Now the users will be able to subscribe to a range of Azercell apps through "Kabinetim" as a single source, easily track and manage their current status.

Thus, the latest updated version of “Kabinetim” allows you to instantly connect to the iVi Mobile Cinema and BluTV applications. Simply go to the "Applications" section and select the app you want to subscribe to. Remarkably, you may watch thousands of movies and series on 5 devices at once via iVi application. Besides, subscription to BluTV allows you to watch Turkish movies and series exclusively.

Available in Azerbaijani, Russian and English languages, "Kabinetim" allows subscribers to control the number, top-up and track balance, order, update or change data packages, activate and deactivate some services. The application also provides users with the opportunity to reach Azercell’s online customer services via online chat. Most number-related operations can be implemented directly by a user, which not only saves time, but also makes the work easier, ensuring that subscribers are always informed about the status of the number.

Supporting iOS and Android operating systems, multifunctional “Kabinetim” app can be downloaded for free from App Store, Play Store or Huawei AppGallery.

Soon “Kabinetim” will provide the opportunity to join various apps, such as Busuu, foreign language learning app, Bookmate online library, NNTV with over 200 channels, Zvuk which contains about 40 million music tracks and other programs.

For more information, please contact news@mcs.az

