By Ayya Lmahamad

France's rail transport company Alstom has started the process of validation tests for the Prima T8 AZ8A freight locomotives in Azerbaijan as part of its cooperation with Azerbaijan Railways aimed to develop the country’s railway infrastructure and increase of freight transportation capacity in Azerbaijan.

According to the statement, the validation test campaign is launched on the main cargo transit line, which has been recently transformed from 3kV direct current to 25kV alternating current.

Managing Director in West and Central Asia Guillaume Tritter stated that this is an important milestone in the project that the company is developing together with Azerbaijan Railways.

“Alstom is very proud of its strategic partnership with Azerbaijan Railways, aiming to contribute to the development of railway infrastructure and increase of freight transportation capacity in Azerbaijan,” he said.

It should be noted that in 2014 Azerbaijan Railways signed a contract with EKZ, Alstom enterprise and Transmashholding, for a delivery of total 50 electric locomotives, including 40 Prima T8 AZ8A heavy cargo locomotives and 10 Prima M4 AZ4A passenger locomotives.

Moreover, the Prima T8 AZ8A is based on the KZ8A locomotives, which are currently operated in Kazakhstan and meet special technical requirements of Azerbaijan Railways and Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) technical certification organisation standards.

Alstom is a global leader in the transportation sector, in the digital age. The company develops and markets integrated systems that provide the sustainable foundations for the future of transportation. Alstom offers a complete range of equipment and services, from high-speed trains, metros, trams and e-buses to integrated systems, customised services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility solutions.

