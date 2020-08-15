By Trend
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.
Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
August 3
|
-
|
August 10
|
1.7
|
August 4
|
1.7
|
August 11
|
1.7
|
August 5
|
1.7
|
August 12
|
1.7
|
August 6
|
1.7
|
August 13
|
1.7
|
August 7
|
1.7
|
August 14
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
The official rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0015 manat (0.1percent).
The average AZN/EUR rate was 2.0016 manat (down 0.4 percent).
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
August 3
|
-
|
August 10
|
2.0046
|
August 4
|
2.0018
|
August 11
|
1.9979
|
August 5
|
2.0088
|
August 12
|
1.9915
|
August 6
|
2.0195
|
August 13
|
2.0061
|
August 7
|
2.012
|
August 14
|
2.0083
|
Average weekly
|
2.0105
|
Average weekly
|
2.0016
The official rate of the manat against the ruble grew by 0.0001 manat (0.4 percent).
The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0231 manat (down by 0.7 percent).
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
August 3
|
-
|
August 10
|
0.0232
|
August 4
|
0.0233
|
August 11
|
0.0231
|
August 5
|
0.0232
|
August 12
|
0.0231
|
August 6
|
0.0233
|
August 13
|
0.0231
|
August 7
|
0.0232
|
August 14
|
0.0232
|
Average weekly
|
0.0233
|
Average weekly
|
0.0231
The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira rose by 0.009 manat.
The average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2328 manat (decline by 0.3 percent).
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
August 3
|
-
|
August 10
|
0.2329
|
August 4
|
0.2438
|
August 11
|
0.2326
|
August 5
|
0.2456
|
August 12
|
0.2352
|
August 6
|
0.2409
|
August 13
|
0.232
|
August 7
|
0.234
|
August 14
|
0.2315
|
Average weekly
|
0.2411
|
Average weekly
|
0.2328
