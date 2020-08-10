By Ayya Lmahamad

State-owned Azerishig company and Germany’s EKM Global Consulting GMbH that provides concepts related to business innovations, have signed a memorandum of cooperation.

During the meeting held on August 8, Head of EKM Global Consulting GMbH Elshan Musayev praised the application of innovative technologies in the country, saying that these innovations cover all sectors of the economy, and create opportunities for positive results in training and capacity building of youth.

Thus, Azerishig for the first time in the field of power engineering, laid the foundation of the virtual monitoring system, implementing a project of modern 3D- mobile map in electronic control of power networks within the Smart Networks concept.

Musayev expressed his confidence that the prospective cooperation with the specialist of Azerishig’s Training and Innovation Center will be successfully continued in the development of modern and innovative technological achievements and training of specialist in this field.

In turn, Director of the Training and Innovation Center of Azerishig OJSC Araz Mammadzade noted that the methods of education, which meet modern requirements in training and professional development of highly qualified personnel in the field of electric power industry, are based on digital technologies.

Moreover, he emphasized that training of relevant categories of specialists with the help of Virtual Reality Training system to ensure that networks are managed in modern, man-made, innovative ways provides a great opportunity to achieve significant achievements in the short term.

Thus, this is considered as the next important step in the study of international experience, as well as in the study, design and training of specialists in the use of already implemented innovations to be implemented in retail networks.

It should be noted that the name of Bakielektrikshebeke OJSC was changed to Azerishig OJSC by the presidential decree in February 2015.

Azerishig OJSC aim to provide Azerbaijan with uninterrupted quality electricity and ensure a high level of service to subscribers. "Azerishig" OJSC also performs large-scale reconstruction and repair works. The outdated equipment is replaced with more modern, powerful and of high quality. In addition, new substations are being built, complete transformer substations are being installed, new cable lines are being laid, and outdated cable lines are being replaced with new ones.

