By Trend
Last week, an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 16.3115 manat or $9.59 (0.05 percent).
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 2,990.6336 manat ($1,760), which is 1.8 percent more compared to the week before.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
June 15
|
-
|
June 22
|
2,979,624
|
June 16
|
2,934,7015
|
June 23
|
2,979.794
|
June 17
|
2,935,339
|
June 24
|
3,007.181
|
June 18
|
2,936,0615
|
June 25
|
2,995.9355
|
June 19
|
2,936,2145
|
June 26
|
-
|
Average weekly
|
2,935.5791
|
Price
|
2,990.6336
Last week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan decreased by 0.5535 manat or 33 cents (1.8 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 30.1914 manat ($17.76), which is 2 percent more compared to the week before.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
June 15
|
-
|
June 22
|
30.4159
|
June 16
|
29.4738
|
June 23
|
30.079
|
June 17
|
29.5395
|
June 24
|
30.4083
|
June 18
|
29.7373
|
June 25
|
29.8624
|
June 19
|
29.5978
|
June 26
|
-
|
Average weekly
|
29.5871
|
Price
|
30.1914
Last week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan declined by 20.7995 manat or $12.23 (1.5 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,392.4785 manat ($820), which is 0.06 percent more compared to the week before.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
June 15
|
-
|
June 22
|
1,393.133
|
June 16
|
1,400.052
|
June 23
|
1,393.754
|
June 17
|
1,394.357
|
June 24
|
1,410.694
|
June 18
|
1,390.5065
|
June 25
|
1,372.3335
|
June 19
|
1,381.3605
|
June 26
|
-
|
Average weekly
|
1,391.569
|
Price
|
1,392.4785
Last week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan went down by 46.4015 manat or $27.29 (1.4 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,254.6181 manat ($1,910), which is 1.1 percent less compared to the week before.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
June 15
|
-
|
June 22
|
3,257.812
|
June 16
|
3,331.371
|
June 23
|
3,272.67
|
June 17
|
3, 270.205
|
June 24
|
3,276.58
|
June 18
|
3,308.183
|
June 25
|
3,211.4105
|
June 19
|
3,255.721
|
June 26
|
-
|
Average weekly
|
3,291.37
|
Price
|
3,254.6181
(1 USD = 1.7 manat on June 27)