By Ayya Lmahamad

The Center for Agrarian Science and Innovation has launched a new mobile application “Agropolis”, that provides consulting services for farmers, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Agriculture’s press service reported on June 19.

The announcement was made by project manager Anar Nazarov at the meeting held at the Institute for Agricultural Research of the Center for Agrarian Science and Innovation, in a bid to establish relations with the institute of Agricultural research in order to create a new value in providing agricultural consulting services.

The application provides farmers with detailed information about agro-consulting services, as well as easy and fast access to these services.

Any agricultural consulting company, research institutes and individual specialists can offer their services for farmers using this application.

The test version of the application has already been launched, where farmers can get to know the agricultural specialists and the services they offer online, as well as to use these services if needed.

Moreover, it was stated that in the new version of application, the opportunity will be given to farmers to order agricultural consulting services online.

Nazarov stated that with the launch of application, agricultural specialists and consulting companies will be able to offer their services to more and more farmers, and farmers will have the opportunity to get acquainted with additional services in the application and to identify the most appropriate services for themselves and to receive them immediately.

“We are interested in creating conditions for the institute to offer its services to farmers and establish cooperation with the institute, given that the Institute of Agricultural Research offers farmers various agricultural consulting and other services," he said.

Furthermore, institute director Faig Khudayev gave detailed information on research priorities, areas of activity and regionalized varieties of the institute.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz